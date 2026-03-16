PETALING JAYA, March 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the party’s former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has formally appealed to return to the party.

Zahid Hamidi said Khairy delivered a letter seeking readmission during their meeting yesterday.

“On the blessed 26th night of Ramadan, I received a visit from Khairy Jamaluddin, who came to hand me a letter appealing to return to Umno,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“This is the true meaning of Rumah Bangsa — an effort to reunite those who have parted ways, to bring closer those who have drifted apart, and to gather us once again as one family in the struggle,” he added.

Zahid said he had personally accepted the request and would forward it to the Rumah Bangsa Unity Committee, chaired by Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, for further consideration.

He also reiterated the importance of unity within the party.

“In this journey of struggle, as I often say — ‘biduk lalu, kiambang bertaut’,” he said, using a Malay proverb that conveys the idea of reconciliation and unity after division.

Zahid expressed hope that Rumah Bangsa would strengthen Umno’s position.

“May Rumah Bangsa serve as the foundation for bringing together hearts that were once divided, strengthening the ranks of our struggle, and restoring Umno’s strength as the central political body for Malays and Muslims in this country,” he said.

Khairy was expelled from Umno in January 2023 following internal disciplinary action.