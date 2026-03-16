KOTA KINABALU, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that the federal government is not appealing the High Court’s decision on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

Instead, it is seeking clarification on parts of the judgment that he claimed unfairly questioned the roles of past national and state leaders.

Speaking at a Madani Iftar event at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) last night, Anwar categorically committed to the 40 per cent revenue share, saying it is final and undisputed by Putrajaya.

“People are still asking: if that is the case, why are we going to court? My answer is this: We are not appealing the 40 per cent.

“That is final. Case closed. There is no further discussion,” he told the audience, which included Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Anwar explained that the current legal action is intended only to seek clarification regarding statements in the judgment that appeared to disparage the legacies of former leaders.

He noted that parts of the judgment appeared to challenge the roles of national figures such as Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tun Abdul Razak, as well as Sabah stalwarts like Tun Mustapha Harun, Tun Fuad Stephens, Tan Sri Harris Salleh, and Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan.

“For us, those statements in the judgment were inappropriate. So, we are going to court to seek clarification. Does this challenge the 40 per cent entitlement? Not at all. That issue is settled and resolved. We will not dispute it,” he said.

The prime minister also dismissed claims that the government’s rationale for the application was belittling Sabahans.

He argued that the judgment lacked objectivity and touched on the credibility of major figures who shaped the nation and the state.

“Some say this insults the wisdom of the people of Sabah. I believe that is incorrect, as the criticism targeted both national and state leaders.

“We only want to correct the record because we disagree with parts of the judgment which were not objective, too driven by sentiment, and politically inclined,” Anwar added.

On Oct 17 last year, the High Court in Kota Kinabalu affirmed Sabah’s constitutional right to a 40 per cent share of net federal revenue derived from the state for the period between 1974 and 2021, a era often referred to as the “Lost Years.”

The court order included an 180-day deadline for the federal government to act, set to expire on April 15, 2026.

While the hearing date for the main appeal has yet to be fixed, an application for a stay of execution is scheduled to be heard at the Court of Appeal on March 31.

The Sabah government has indicated it will oppose the stay.