PETALING JAYA, March 16 — A suspected robber has died after being shot during a botched heist at a jewellery store in Section 14 here this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11am, shortly after the premises had opened for business, Sinar Harian reported.

The suspect, believed to have arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, reportedly entered the store while no customers were present.

A confrontation ensued when the suspect allegedly became involved in a physical struggle with an on-site security guard.

During the scuffle, a second security guard reportedly opened fire on the suspect to neutralise the threat.

The suspect sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

However, he was confirmed to have succumbed to his wounds shortly after arrival.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Shamsudin Mamat, confirmed the incident when contacted.

He said that a full investigation is currently underway at the scene and that police are in the process of recording statements from witnesses.

An official statement is expected to be released once the preliminary investigations are completed.