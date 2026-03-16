PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — All Malaysians stranded by the conflict in West Asia, including those on self-arranged umrah, have been safely repatriated, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad said there are currently no plans to evacuate Malaysians residing in the affected countries, though they may return home independently as the regional airspace reopens.

“The National Security Council (MKN) has taken over the task of monitoring the situation and will advise the Foreign Ministry on further coordination,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysia Madani Scholars Forum, titled “Strategies for Malaysia and Asean in a World of Uncertainty”.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the forum, which featured UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network president Professor Dr Jeffrey D. Sachs.

On the session between Anwar and Sachs, Mohamad described the UN representative’s views as being in harmony with Malaysia’s foreign policy, which prioritises global peace and international cooperation.

“As we know, Sachs is a prominent advocate for world peace. His insights align with our foreign policy, which views the world as a stage for all nations to cooperate in their respective development,” he said.

On the geopolitical situation, Mohamad described the attacks by Israel and the United States (US) against Iran as an undeclared and unjust war that impacts both the Middle East and the global economy.

He urged all parties involved to prevent the conflict from escalating further, stressing that a prolonged war did not serves any party’s interest.

Regarding Malaysia’s diplomatic stance, he said the government’s position had been clearly stated in Parliament by Anwar, who strongly condemned the violation of a sovereign nation’s territory.

“(Iran) is an independent nation whose sovereignty was attacked without justification,” he added.

Addressing concerns over maritime trade, Mohamad said there were no new developments regarding Malaysian merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as the area remains closed.

Media reports earlier indicated that Iran closed the Strait on March 1 following US-Israel attacks that resulted in over 1,200 fatalities, including then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The closure has significantly disrupted global oil exports and increased volatility in energy markets. — Bernama