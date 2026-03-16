KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), launched the “One Moon, Many Worlds” campaign on Monday, ushering in a new era in space cooperation between the United States (US) and Malaysia.

The campaign, also in partnership with space education provider Apadilangit Space Academy, celebrates the spirit of exploration and innovation that unites Malaysia and the US and aims to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

It also aims to strengthen bilateral collaboration in space exploration following Malaysia’s commitment to the Artemis Accords, a coalition dedicated to the peaceful exploration of space.

Mosti Secretary-General Datuk Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu said Malaysia’s recent signing of the Artemis Accords demonstrates the country’s commitment to peaceful, responsible and cooperative space exploration.

“Malaysia believes that outer space should remain a domain of collaboration, knowledge sharing and discovery that benefits all humankind,” he said in his keynote address.

He said that through Mosti and the implementation of the National Space Policy (DAN 2030), Malaysia is committed to strengthening its national capabilities in the space sector, including through talent development, technology innovation and industry growth.

“Our goal is to ensure that Malaysia is not merely a participant, but is also a meaningful contributor to the global space ecosystem,” he said, adding that Mosti is focused on nurturing talent, strengthening innovation and building industries that will drive Malaysia’s future economy.

In his remarks, US Chargé d’Affaires David H. Gamble Jr. underscored the enduring partnership between the US and Malaysia.

“‘One Moon, Many Worlds’ is a testament to American innovation and the enduring partnership between our countries.

“By investing in our shared future, especially through the Artemis Generation initiative, we can ensure that the future of space, and our partnership, remains bright,” he said.

The event, held at the National Planetarium here, also previewed Nasa’s upcoming Artemis II mission, a space mission to the Moon after nearly 50 years, slated for April.

The event also featured a live Nasa Artemis presentation and interactive forums on science, culture and the future of the space economy. — Bernama