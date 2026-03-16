KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The federal government’s direct allocation of RM33 million for the city’s road maintenance is insufficient to cope with the city’s heavy traffic, said Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The minister in the the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) stressed that a larger allocation is necessary to ensure the proper upkeep of the capital’s road network, The Star reported.

Unlike other states, which receive annual allocations through the Malaysia Road Record Information System (MARRIS), a national road maintenance fund, Kuala Lumpur receives a much smaller direct grant.

“This is not enough, as more than one million vehicles enter the city daily, putting immense stress on its roads,” she said on Monday after a site visit.

Yeoh added that she raised the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a recent National Finance Council meeting.

She made these remarks after inspecting recently completed road resurfacing works at the Hang Tuah public housing project in Pudu, accompanied by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadhlun Mak Ujud and Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun.

During the same visit, Fadhlun announced that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will carry out maintenance and upgrading works at all 51 public housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) schemes under its management this year.

He said the city-wide initiative will be funded by the RM300 million allocation provided under Budget 2026 for upgrading PPR and PA facilities nationwide.

“This reflects DBKL’s commitment to improving the quality of life for urban residents,” Fadhlun said.