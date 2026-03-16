KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police have arrested 12 individuals, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with acts of vandalism and criminal intimidation targeting activist S. Chandrasegaran, better known as “Cikgu Chandra.”

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Shazeli Kahar said preliminary investigations found that the incidents, which occurred on March 9 and 10 in Taman Kinrara, Puchong, were believed to be driven by “dissatisfaction and hurt feelings.”

He said the arrests were made during a joint operation between March 12 and 15 involving teams from Bukit Aman, Selangor, and Serdang district police headquarters, The Star reported.

The raids were conducted in several locations, including Banting, Subang, and Serdang.

Of the 12 suspects, aged 30 to 40, seven have been directly linked to the incidents.

“Seven suspects are still being detained to assist in investigations, while five others have been released on police bail,” Shazeli told a press conference today.

He added that one of the individuals released was the wife of a suspect.

Checks revealed that five of the seven suspects still in custody have prior criminal records, while preliminary urine tests for all suspects came back negative for drugs.

Confirming that the alleged mastermind is among those arrested, Shazeli said police are still searching for three other suspects whose identities have yet to be established.

During the operation, police also seized three cars, two motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, a helmet, and several items of clothing believed to have been used in the incidents.

He clarified that investigations found the case did not involve any elements of secret societies.

The case is being investigated under Sections 427, 506, and 435 of the Penal Code for mischief, criminal intimidation, and mischief by fire.