SINGAPORE, March 16 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a three-day official visit to Japan from tomorrow to March 19 to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, Wong is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, inspect a guard of honour during an official welcome ceremony and attend a working dinner hosted by Takaichi, according to Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office.

He will also hold meetings with senior Japanese political and business leaders and meet members of the Singaporean community in Japan.

Wong will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Manpower Minister and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann.

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo will also join the delegation.

Japan was Singapore’s eighth-largest trading partner in 2025, while Singapore ranked as Japan’s 14th-largest trading partner.

Singapore is also Japan’s largest investment destination in Asia, with more than 5,300 Japanese-registered companies operating in the republic as of end-December 2025. — Bernama