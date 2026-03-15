SINGAPORE, March 15 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled two additional formula milk products for infants and children above one year old respectively, following the detection of cereulide toxin.

In a joint statement with the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the SFA said the products were ‘Nestle NAN HA2’ from Switzerland and ‘Nature One Dairy Organic Toddler Milk Formula — Stage 3’ from Australia.

“Since our last update on January 30, there have been no additional cases who had developed mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure after consuming the affected products. All three earlier cases have since recovered.

“Currently, there are no definitive clinical laboratory tests available to confirm cereulide poisoning,” it said on Sunday.

The CDA is now working closely with the SFA and has conducted surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

According to the CDA, the implicated batches of imported infant formula milk products make up about five per cent of Singapore’s imported supply of infant formula milk products.

“They are a minority of the overall infant formula milk products available in Singapore.

“For the implicated batches of formula milk product meant for children above one year old, they represent a negligible portion of the overall market supply, with alternative options readily available,” it added. — Bernama