KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said safeguarding Kuala Lumpur’s green spaces is a top priority amid ongoing urban development and increasing concerns over city livability.

She said that her office is reviewing current policies to ensure parks and open areas are preserved for the benefit of residents, including gazetting existing green areas for protection, The Star reported today.

“There is a lot of balancing of interests and factors in this matter and when you are talking about green space versus housing for the poor, something has to give,” Yeoh told the newspaper in an interview published today, to mark Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

Yeoh said her team is working to reverse past environmental damage caused by development projects and to make green areas functional for public recreation, climate resilience, and flood mitigation.

She highlighted that senior citizens and long-term residents must feel secure and included in the city, able to age gracefully while enjoying the benefits of well-preserved parks and community spaces.

Yeoh also acknowledged inefficiencies in existing systems, noting that residents should have access to open data about gazetted green spaces and municipal services, which currently remains limited on the DBKL One-Stop-Centre portal.

She stressed that the government’s goal is not to build more roads but to make Kuala Lumpur a truly smart city in substance, with sustainable, people-centered urban planning guiding every policy.