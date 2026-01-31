PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 — The government has decided to introduce a 10-year limit on the tenure of the Prime Minister, in a move aimed at strengthening accountability, checks and balances, and constitutional governance.

The decision follows extensive review of public feedback, policy inputs, and recommendations gathered through engagement sessions involving various stakeholders, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, in charge of law and institutional reform, said in a press statement today.

“The government has agreed to the policy proposal to limit the tenure of the prime minister to 10 years as a key measure to strengthen the principles of accountability, checks and balances, and constitutional governance under the Madani government institutional reform agenda, during yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting,” she said.

She said the policy is intended to prevent excessive concentration of power, promote democratic principles, and boost public confidence in the nation’s leadership.

The reform aligns Malaysia with mature democratic practices internationally, where fixed leadership terms are commonly used to ensure transparency and prevent over-centralisation of power.

“The government will proceed with the necessary amendments to the Federal Constitution, which are expected to be tabled in Parliament during the current session,” Azalina added.

The move forms part of the broader Madani government agenda to strengthen institutions, enhance governance, and uphold the rule of law.

The proposed constitutional amendments, once approved, would formally cap the prime minister’s term and could mark a significant step in Malaysia’s institutional reforms.