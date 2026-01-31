BALING, Jan 31 — A woman lost RM10,000 after a backpack containing her cash went missing from her car parked outside a supermarket in Kupang yesterday.

The complainant had left her Toyota Avanza at the location around 8.30am while buying groceries and discovered the backpack missing after returning home, Harian Metro reported.

“Examination of the CCTV footage at the scene showed a man, believed to be a local aged between his 20s and 30s, opening the front passenger door of the vehicle and stealing the backpack.

“The missing cash was the complainant’s business earnings, which she had intended to deposit in a bank,” Baling district police chief Superintendent Brandon Richard Joe was quoted as saying.

He said the car was parked about 15 metres from the supermarket entrance.

The woman filed a police report at 11.40am yesterday.

The police are investigating the theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of seven years in jail, a fine the first time; subsequent offenders face whipping on top of imprisonment and a fine.