KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed Thaipusam greetings to all Hindus celebrating the festival.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said Thaipusam is rich in meaning, symbolising sacrifice, reflection, spiritual strength and the value of patience.

As such, he said the discipline and perseverance demonstrated throughout the observance of Thaipusam deserve respect and collective appreciation.

“Orderliness and harmony in every religious and cultural celebration in this country reflect unity within the diversity of Malaysians, and differences are not something foreign, but a reality that has long shaped Malaysia’s identity,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped Thaipusam would bring peace of mind to all Hindu devotees, while continuing to nurture mutual respect and harmony within the country’s multiracial society.

He also expressed hope that Thaipusam would be observed with gratitude and decorum, while upholding propriety and values that form the foundation of communal life. — Bernama