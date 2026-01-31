TAWAU, Jan 31 — The popular “two-nation house” at Sungai Haji Kuning, Pulau Sebatik, within Malaysian territory, is no longer a tourism attraction for the country.

Kalabakan Member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy confirmed this following a new Malaysia-Indonesia boundary demarcation that was officially discussed by the two countries.

According to him, the location of the two-nation house lies entirely within Indonesian territory under the new boundary demarcation.

“Under the new boundary agreement, Malaysia now only retains jetty facilities (base) in the area of Sungai Haji Kuning, as well as in several other locations, such as Sungai Melayu and Serudong.

“The demarcation was carried out based on mutual consent, including the use of technological facilities and agreements reached by both neighbouring countries.

“As a result of this demarcation, there are areas gained by Malaysia and also areas ceded to Indonesia, among them Kampung Sungai Haji Kuning on Sebatik Island, which is now entirely within Indonesian territory,” he said.

On the issue of citizenship, Andi said he had been informed that residents of several affected villages were given the option either to apply for Malaysian citizenship or to remain as Indonesian citizens.

“This is because Malaysian law does not allow dual citizenship. The decision rests entirely with the residents concerned, although it is, of course, subject to the prescribed procedures,” he explained.

Overall, Andi said, a clear boundary demarcation is important to enable development in areas that legally belong to the country to be carried out in a more structured manner, while also strengthening security control along the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Andi hoped the construction of three new control posts, announced in this year’s Budget, could be implemented promptly to further enhance border security.

“This is particularly important in combating the smuggling of gas and controlled goods, which continues to occur despite various initiatives taken previously, especially as there are still Malaysians on Sebatik Island (Malaysia) facing issues of insufficient gas cylinder supply,” he said.

He urged residents in border areas to always seek accurate and up-to-date information following developments related to the new boundary demarcation, in order to avoid confusion that could be detrimental to the country and the local community.

He also expressed confidence that the Government will make the best decisions to safeguard border sovereignty and national security, while ensuring that the interests of the people in border areas continue to be protected. — Daily Express