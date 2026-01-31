KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said she plans to resolve the housing issue for 98 families near Taman Rimba Kiara within the next 100 days, ensuring they receive permanent homes without encroaching on protected parkland.

She explained that discussions are ongoing with developers, including proposals from previous contractors, to implement housing solutions within the current four-acre footprint of the area.

“There is a lot of balancing of interests and factors in this matter and when you are talking about green space versus housing for the poor, something has to give,” Yeoh told The Star in an interview published today, to mark Federal Territory Day tomorrow.

Yeoh highlighted that the project must respect the Federal Court ruling protecting Taman Rimba Kiara while delivering on promises to the longhouse residents that date back almost a decade.

She said this initiative represents a broader effort to integrate affordable housing with urban sustainability planning, striking a balance between the city’s development needs and environmental preservation.

The minister added that such projects are also part of a wider plan to create a liveable Kuala Lumpur where residents have access to green spaces, recreational areas, and community-friendly infrastructure.

Yeoh stressed that delivering this housing solution is not just about construction, but about fostering trust, inclusivity, and a sense of belonging for long-term residents in the capital.