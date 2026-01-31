ALOR GAJAH, Jan 31 — A 40-year-old teacher, weighing 350 kilogrammes (kg), required assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department to be transported to the hospital from his home in Kuala Sungai Baru here early today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said the operation to transfer the man, who was in a weak condition in the bathroom, took about 20 minutes due to the confined space.

“The Masjid Tanah Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call from the victim’s wife at 2.56 am, and the team reached the scene at 3.08 am.

“The wife tried to help him get out of the bathroom, but to no avail, leading to her calling the department for assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the wife informed them that her husband had been down with a fever for more than a week and was resting at home on medical leave.

Mohd Hafidzatullah said eight firefighters were involved in the operation, and the victim needed to be calmed down because he was suffering from pain due to a bacterial infection in his leg and also from asthma.

He said the teacher was then taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital in a fire department vehicle. — Bernama