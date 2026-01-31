KOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun received a courtesy call from representatives of Club Med and Golden Sands Beach Resort City at his office here yesterday.

During the meeting, he was briefed by Club Med Asia chief executive officer Rachael Harding and Golden Sands Resort City managing director Peter Wong Leong Siang on plans to open a new Club Med Borneo resort in Kuala Penyu, scheduled to begin operations this September.

Masidi, who is also State Finance Minister, welcomed the proposed development, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening Sabah’s tourism sector, particularly in Kuala Penyu, an area with significant tourism potential and rich natural attractions.

He said the establishment of the international-standard resort is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, including the creation of more than 300 job opportunities for Sabahans.

The minister noted that employees will receive certified skills training, which will help raise professionalism and improve the employability of the local workforce in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Masidi added that the initiative aligns with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 2.0 development roadmap, which emphasises sustainable economic growth, human capital development, and greater participation of local communities in key strategic sectors.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting quality investments that deliver long-term benefits to the people and contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic development in the state. — The Borneo Post