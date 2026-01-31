BATU PAHAT, Jan 31 — The 44-year-old man suspected to have killed his girlfriend at a rented house in Taman Damai II last Tuesday has regained consciousness but remains under close police monitoring at Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail.

The suspect was discovered lying beside the victim with slash wounds to his neck and wrists, and is believed to have inflicted the injuries on himself, possibly intending suicide.

“Police have yet to record the suspect’s statement as his responses remain slow. We are still waiting for his condition to improve to allow further investigations to be carried out,” Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying today.

The suspect and the lifeless body of the victim were found in the Taman Damai II house last Thursday after police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department broke in following a missing person report filed by the 41-year-woman’s family.

The family had not been able to contact her for three days.

The victim was found with her face covered by a pillow.

The suspect is currently under a seven-day remand to help with police investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.