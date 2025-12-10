MIRI, Dec 10 — The teachers at SMK Suai have gone the extra mile to ensure that all 22 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates from the school, stranded by floodwaters at their longhouses, could reach school to sit for their examinations.

Heavy rain since Monday night had submerged the surrounding areas and access routes, leaving students unable to travel.

The school’s senior assistant for Form 6, Wong Ling Ing, said that the teachers coordinated efforts to fetch the affected students for the Geography paper scheduled yesterday morning.

“Yes, I am waiting for two more SPM candidates taking the Geography paper today.

“Once they arrive, we will send them straight to school. Earlier this morning, we managed to bring one student back,” she said when met early Tuesday.

One student was temporarily placed at SMK Bakong to ease travel to the examination centre amidst the flooded routes.

Wong added that the teachers would continue deploying to various locations this week to ensure all students sit for their exams.

Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, also visited the area to inspect flood-affected villages. — The Borneo Post