SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — A former photographer at the National Dental Centre of Singapore (NDCS) has been sentenced to two years and three months’ jail after taking hundreds of voyeuristic photos of female patients he found attractive, according to The Straits Times.

The newspaper reported that 29-year-old Elgin Ng pleaded guilty in November to nine charges, including multiple counts of voyeurism. Another 21 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to the report, prosecutors told the court that Ng’s official duties required him to photograph patients’ teeth and jaws ahead of surgery.

He was also required to ensure modesty by providing a blue board to cover a patient’s chest and, when photographing girls and women, have a female colleague present or keep the curtains open.

But investigations revealed that between June 2021 and May 2024, Ng took unauthorised voyeuristic photographs of girls and women in the NDCS when his colleague was not present.

Citing court findings, The Straits Times said Ng kept a personal list of patients he found attractive or who were wearing tops that revealed their cleavage. If the patient already had a scheduled photography session, he would take both the required clinical images and additional voyeuristic shots.

If a patient was not scheduled for imaging, Ng would allegedly approach her under the false pretext that her dentist had requested additional photographs.

During these sessions, he did not provide the blue board, kept the curtains closed, and positioned the camera at angles prohibited by NDCS to secretly capture images of their cleavage.

The Straits Times reported that Ng transferred these images to personal devices, including a thumb drive, after deleting them from the camera’s SD card to avoid detection.

He also accessed NDCS’s MiPACS system without authority to download patients’ facial photographs so he could match their faces to the voyeuristic images.

He created folders for each victim, containing both authorised facial photos and the illicit images. On at least two occasions in 2024, he shared some of these photographs with a friend via Telegram.

Ng’s offences came to light after a victim complained on April 16, 2024.

He resigned from the NDCS the following month.