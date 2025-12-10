KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Kelana Jaya LRT services resumed full operations at 7.41am today after repair work was completed.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said in a statement that the incident involved a maintenance vehicle that slipped off the tracks during work at Universiti Station, causing damage to the signalling system at the location.

The company added that alternative train services and shuttle buses were activated during the disruption to ensure passengers could continue their journeys as usual, according to Kosmo! Online.

“We appreciate the patience of all passengers during the disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

Rapid Rail also said its operational teams were enhanced with close monitoring, while auxiliary police and station staff remained on the platforms and concourse areas to manage passenger congestion.

The media previously reported that Kelana Jaya LRT passengers faced service disruptions this morning after a Rapid Rail maintenance vehicle derailed during repair work at Universiti Station.

The early-morning incident damaged the signalling system, affecting train schedules between Taman Bahagia and KL Sentral stations.