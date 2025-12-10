SEREMBAN, Dec 10 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has channelled RM10.44 million to Negeri Sembilan from January to October this year to implement various tourism programmes in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) and Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 (TMNS2026).

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan said the allocation is the highest compared to other states, and would be used to carry out various initiatives, including organising international-level events.

“Also being planned are the development of more comprehensive and tourist-friendly tourism packages, as well as raising the quality of service and hospitality among domestic industry players.

“Some of the state-level initiatives implemented in conjunction with VM2026 are promotions via exhibitions, sales missions, use of the digital platform, collaboration with travel agents and introducing the state’s tourism products and destinations widely,” she said during the oral answer session at the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Nicole (PH-Bukit Kepayang) was replying to a question from Yap Yew Weng (PH-Mambau), who asked about the state government’s efforts to develop the state’s tourism industry following MOTAC’s official visit to the state.

She said the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board has also forged a strategic collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, using influencers to showcase the state’s culture, heritage and tourism products through digital campaigns, creative content production and social media promotions. — Bernama