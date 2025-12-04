SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — A teacher in Singapore accused of aiding an unlicensed moneylender in a harassment case over an unpaid loan has been handed a second charge today, this time linked to another household.

According to The Straits Times, Geraldine Quek Yi Ling, 42, now faces two counts of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender known as “Travis Heng.”

For both charges, Quek allegedly abetted Malaysian man Mohd Hairul Nizam Mohd Johar, 40, to commit the offences on November 19.

In her latest charge, Quek allegedly prepared and handed Hairul a paper bag containing a raw pork hoof and a note addressed to a person with a Chinese name.

Hairul allegedly hung the bag on the handle of a gate at a Housing Board flat in Fernvale Road in Sengkang, causing annoyance to a resident.

Her initial charge, handed in November, has also been amended.

She is now accused of preparing and handing Hairul a similar paper bag, which he allegedly hung on the gate of an HDB flat in Dawson Road near Alexandra Road.

That note was addressed to a man with a Muslim sounding name.

Hairul was earlier charged with this offence, but the charge was withdrawn on November 28.

The notes mentioned in both charges stated: “(What’s) owed must be paid. Call me before I come and burn your... house. This is your final warning.”

She was offered bail of S$15,000 (RM47,600).

An online search in November revealed that Quek was the head of department of English language and literature at St Patrick’s School.

Her name was removed from the list of heads of department on the school’s page when The Straits Times viewed it today.

Quek’s case will be mentioned again in court on January 6, 2026.

Separately, Hairul is accused of collecting parcels and delivering them to various locations in Singapore without a valid work pass.

He allegedly committed this offence between early 2024 and November 19, 2025.

His case will be mentioned again in court on December 9.