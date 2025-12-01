SINGAPORE, December 1 — Prosecutors have asked the court to deny bail to one of two Singaporeans charged over their alleged involvement in a Cambodia-based scam syndicate, saying he poses a significant flight risk.

The Straits Times reported that police prosecutors told the court on December 1 that 27-year-old Wayne Soh You Chen is facing a non-bailable offence under the Organised Crime Act (OCA).

They said he has strong ties to the syndicate’s leaders, who remain at large.

“There is also reason to believe that the syndicate leaders, who are still at large, are likely to reach out and collude with the accused if he is released on bail,” the prosecutor said.

Soh and another Singaporean, thirty-two-year-old Brian Sie Eng Fa, were charged on November 17 with facilitating cheating offences linked to an organised criminal group.

Victims were defrauded of at least S$41 million (RM130 million) in a total of 438 cases.

According to court documents, the pair allegedly worked as callers at a scam centre in Cambodia on or around September 9.

The syndicate, based in Phnom Penh, was said to have posed as government officials to deceive victims in Singapore.

Both men are among 34 individuals wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in connection with the operation, which was disrupted in a joint raid by the SPF and the Cambodian National Police on September 9.

Prosecutors said Soh initially fled the compound during the raid, before later being arrested and deported to Singapore.

Sie was detained in Khon Kaen, Thailand, and subsequently deported to Singapore.

Soh’s lawyer, Gino Hardial Singh — who is also representing Sie — argued that Soh had surrendered to Cambodian authorities and was not trying to evade arrest.

He said a bail review for both men would be sought at a later stage.

Prosecutors maintained that Soh, who had been living in Cambodia with his wife and daughter, had access to support, including cryptocurrency allegedly provided through the syndicate, which they said was difficult to track.

Given the extent of the operation and the sums involved, they urged the court to withhold bail.

Sie’s next court mention is scheduled for December 8, while Soh is due for a pre-trial conference on December 19.

Both men appeared in court via video-link and remained composed throughout the proceedings.

The SPF is still seeking 25 other Singaporeans and six Malaysians linked to the syndicate.

One Malaysian, 24-year-old Bernard Goh Yie Shen, was arrested by the Cambodian National Police in Phnom Penh, deported to Malaysia, and handed over to Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department on November 17.

He was charged in Singapore on November 18 with overseeing call centre operations.

The syndicate is believed to be led by fugitive Singaporean Ng Wei Liang, who allegedly enlisted his older brother, cousin, and girlfriend.

Other members have faced OCA charges since September.

Each offence under the OCA carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.