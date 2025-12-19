KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Bar has expressed deep concern over online death threats directed at a lawyer representing the families of three men fatally shot in Melaka, calling for urgent and transparent action by authorities.

In a statement, the Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said the lawyer lodged a police report on December 5, 2025 after receiving threats on social media.

The case is currently under investigation under relevant provisions of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) assisting authorities to identify the person allegedly responsible.

“Lawyers must be able to perform their professional duties without fear of intimidation, harassment or threats to their personal safety,” the statement read.

“Threatening a legal practitioner for fulfilling his professional obligations strikes at the very heart of the administration of justice and undermines public confidence in the legal system.”

The Malaysian Bar acknowledged the efforts of the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC in progressing the investigation, including recording statements and tracing the source of the threats.

It urged authorities to handle the matter expeditiously, thoroughly, and with full transparency, in accordance with the rule of law and due process.

The Bar also called on the public to refrain from threatening or abusive conduct against lawyers, judges, court staff, or any other participants in the justice system, stressing that legal safeguards must be enforced to ensure accountability and justice.