MUAR, Dec 19 — A man is in critical condition at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar after suffering severe burns in a cooking gas explosion at his home in Taman Pagoh Jaya last night.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the victim, identified as 51-year-old Fauzisham Darwis, is unconscious after sustaining burns to about 60 per cent of his body, New Straits Times reported today.

“An inspection found a man lying outside the house with burn injuries to his face, body and limbs,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, the incident occurred in the kitchen of the two-storey terraced house while Fauzisham was home alone; his wife had gone out to buy items.

Fauzisham works as a hub cleaner at Universiti Pagoh, while his wife is a caregiver.

Firefighters from Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station deployed seven personnel to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 8.54pm, with the blaze involving cooking appliances.

The cooking gas blast ripped out the kitchen ceiling of the two-storey terraced house in Taman Pagoh Jaya, Johor and left its 51-year-old occupant with burns to 60 per cent of his body. — Picture from Facebook/Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia