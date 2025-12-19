KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The High Court has ruled that the police unlawfully arrested and detained lawyer Siti Kasim and her client, Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan, during a late-night raid at Siti’s home in June 2018, finding that officers had abused their powers and violated both women’s constitutional rights.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Judicial Commissioner Arziah Apandi held that the police had no lawful basis to enter Siti’s property, describing the raid as trespass and the subsequent arrests as an act of misfeasance in public office.

In delivering her grounds, Arziah said allegations that Siti had obstructed a public servant or committed kidnapping were unsupported in law, noting that Section 186 of the Penal Code requires physical obstruction or criminal force — not mere verbal disagreement or refusal to comply.

“She was detained for approximately 17 hours, from about 12.30am until late evening on June 24, 2018, in clear violation of Article 5(1) of the Federal Constitution,” Arziah said, adding that Siti was only released hours after a magistrate had already dismissed the police’s remand application.

The court also found that Siti was acting strictly in her professional capacity as a lawyer representing Anis at the time of the incident, and referred to the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, which safeguard legal practitioners from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their duties.

Arziah further ruled that Anis’ detention — between about 9pm on June 23 and 3am the following day — was similarly unlawful, concluding that the officers involved had acted with reckless indifference to the legality of their actions.

“The evidence before this court of misfeasance in public office is satisfactory,” she said, adding that Anis’ right to personal liberty under Article 5 of the Federal Constitution had also been breached.

The court ordered the government to pay RM120,625 in general damages to Siti and RM53,750 to Anis, along with joint exemplary damages of RM100,000.

Costs of RM50,000 were also awarded.

The suit named 30 defendants, including police officers involved in the raid.

Siti was arrested on June 24, 2018, following a report lodged by Anis’ mother.

Siti had denied kidnapping allegations, saying she had assisted Anis in escaping what she described as an abusive situation.

Federal counsel Anis Najwa Nazari and Siti Aishah Ramlan represented the government, while Surendra Ananth appeared for Siti.