KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza has been detained by federal police in connection with a social media posting involving Johor’s Tunku Mahkota, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

His lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, told Free Malaysia Today that Fahmi was called in by Bukit Aman earlier today to assist investigations under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Rajsurian said police had seized Fahmi’s mobile phone and that efforts were underway to secure his release on bail.

The arrest follows a wave of police reports lodged earlier this week, with more than 50 complaints filed against Fahmi for allegedly insulting the Johor regent.

Among those who lodged reports were over 20 Johor state assemblymen, as well as non-governmental organisations, youth groups, community leaders and Johor executive councillors Aznan Tamin and Khairin-Nisa Ismail.

Fahmi had previously been questioned by police over a separate incident involving a sticker depicting a mouse bearing the letters “PM”, which he displayed during a TikTok livestream.