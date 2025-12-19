KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The strengthening of the legal framework through amendments to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act 1981 (Act 244) is expected to enhance governance and regulatory aspects of the film industry, according to the Malaysian Film Producers Association (PFM).

PFM Chief Executive Officer and Honorary Secretary Zahrin Aris said the amendments would better protect the rights and welfare of creative practitioners while reinforcing Finas’ role as a key driver in the development of the local content industry.

He said the changes are also expected to create a more structured, transparent and professional industry environment.

“PFM views this amendment as a catalyst for the growth of the creative economy, particularly in stimulating local and foreign investment, expanding job opportunities, and strengthening the global competitiveness of Malaysian films and creative content,” he said in a statement.

Zahrin congratulated Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Finas on the passing of the Bill by the Dewan Negara yesterday, describing it as a significant milestone in the history of Malaysia’s film industry.

He said the amendments align with the evolving needs of an industry that is becoming increasingly dynamic, complex and competitive at both regional and international levels.

“This also reflects the Madani government’s commitment to ensuring that the Malaysian film industry remains relevant, resilient and adaptable to technological advances and emerging business models,” he said.

Zahrin added that PFM remains fully committed to working closely with the Ministry of Communications, Finas and all industry stakeholders to ensure the effective and comprehensive implementation of the amendments.

He expressed confidence that strong collaboration between the government and industry players would provide a solid foundation for building a more sustainable, progressive and internationally competitive Malaysian film ecosystem. — Bernama