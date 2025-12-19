KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s remarks yesterday about his client Datuk Seri Najib Razak purportedly not getting a fair trial in the RM2.2 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case are not new, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed today.

Without specifying any of Shafee’s remarks, the AGC said the defence lawyer’s press statement yesterday was on issues that had already been brought up and argued at the High Court during Najib’s 1MDB trial.

“The AGC stresses that any matters stated by the defence lawyer about the trial of the 1MDB case involves issues that have been raised and tried throughout the trial period from August 28, 2019 until November 4, 2025,” the AGC said in a statement today.

The AGC said it remains committed to carrying out prosecutions independently, fairly and with integrity.

Yesterday, Najib’s aide handed out to the media a four-page press statement by Shafee’s law firm regarding Najib’s 1MDB trial.

In the press statement and in verbal remarks by Shafee, the lawyer claimed that Najib had not been given a fair trial in the 1MDB case.

Shafee had listed reasons such as being unable to get certain evidence from Goldman Sachs’ former banker Roger Ng; Low Taek Jho still not being brought back to Malaysia; and how prosecution witnesses who testified against Najib in the 1MDB trial had not been prosecuted.

Shafee yesterday however also confirmed that he had previously already raised this fair trial argument during the 1MDB trial, and said he was not trying to get the 1MDB decision postponed by raising this point again.

Next Friday, the High Court is scheduled to deliver its decision on whether Najib is guilty or not of 25 charges in the 1MDB trial.

Najib is accused of abusing his power to obtain financial benefits worth RM2.2 billion, and of alleged money laundering through various actions including receiving RM2.08 billion of 1MDB funds in his personal bank account.