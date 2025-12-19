SINGAPORE, Dec 19 — Singapore authorities are investigating allegations that influencer Eunice Ng abused her pet dog.

The Straits Times reported that in a video allegedly posted on Ms Ng’s now-deleted Instagram account, a person can be heard berating a dog for drinking peach tea.

“You’re nothing more than a rat, okay?” the person says, before hitting the animal three times, with audible impacts.

Ms Ng, who goes by mermaid.sg on TikTok and Instagram, deleted her social media accounts after the allegations surfaced.

The video resurfaced on Reddit on Dec 18, prompting social media users to call on authorities to look into the alleged abuse.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) told The Straits Times that it has received multiple reports and has escalated the matter to the Animal and Veterinary Service, part of the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks’ group director of enforcement and investigation, Jessica Kwok, said the board is aware of the allegations and is investigating the case.