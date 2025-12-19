KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has called on the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) to reconsider a directive reportedly prohibiting decorations in kitchens and outlets that have already obtained halal certification.

In a reel posted on his official Facebook account, the Merlimau assemblyman said halal status for food and beverages is “100 per cent based on the source of the ingredients and the method of preparation, not on the decoration in the kitchen or at the dining outlet.”

The call comes amid controversy over an alleged ban on Christmas decorations in halal-certified hotels and food premises in Melaka.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee questioned the state government on whether the circular, purportedly issued by Jaim, forbids such decorations because Christmas is a religious celebration.

Kerk described the move as a backward step and urged the state to retract the directive, highlighting that hotels and restaurants regularly decorate for various festivities to welcome all guests.

He said the ban risks creating confusion for businesses and could affect Melaka’s tourism-driven economy and reputation as an inclusive destination.

Dr Akmal’s statement adds to growing calls for clarity, stressing that halal certification should focus solely on ingredient sources and preparation methods rather than decor, which has no bearing on the religious compliance of food.