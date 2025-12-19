JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 19 — Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for several offences, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation, following an incident in which he allegedly rammed his Toyota Alphard into a motorcyclist in Taman Johor Jaya on Wednesday.

He is also being investigated for lodging a false report and for dangerous driving.

Seri Alam deputy police chief Superintendent G. Vikra Mathiththan Victor said the incident occurred at about 6pm when the suspect, driving a black Toyota Alphard, honked at a couple on a motorcycle who were blocking his path in the residential area.

“This led to a heated argument where the suspect then rammed his Toyota Alphard head first into the motorcycle and injured the victim.

“At the same time, the motorcyclist’s wife also sustained injuries after she was dragged when the suspect abruptly reversed his vehicle before it landed in a drain,” he said in a statement today.

The couple are in stable condition and are being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Police said the suspect later managed to tow his vehicle out of the drain and left the scene.

However, he was arrested the next day at about 9.40pm following the circulation of video footage of the incident on Facebook.

Vikra Mathiththan said the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, had lodged a false traffic police report shortly after the incident.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today and will be investigated for four criminal offences and a traffic violation,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 506 for criminal intimidation, and Section 160 for public fighting.

The suspect is also being probed under Section 182 of the Penal Code for providing false information to a public servant and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Yesterday, video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, showing a physical altercation before the suspect’s Toyota Alphard abruptly reversed and landed in a drain.