KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has called on police to launch an immediate investigation into allegations that the birth certificates of seven “heritage” football players who represented Malaysia may have been falsified.

In a statement today, Bukit Gelugor MP and DAP National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh said the recent conclusions of the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) raised serious concerns, noting that several parties implicated had failed to cooperate with the inquiry.

“The IIC concluded that, based on the limited materials provided, the players were citizens. However, the panel’s powers were severely restricted as it could not compel witnesses or obtain documents,” Ramkarpal said.

He added that the IIC had recommended the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) lodge a police report to determine the source of the suspected forgery and identify those responsible. It is currently unclear if FAM has done so.

“With respect, the IIC should have directed that a police report be lodged itself, as several improprieties must have come to its attention during the limited investigations,” he said.

Ramkarpal stressed that criminal investigations must begin immediately, especially in light of Fifa’s findings of potential fraud concerning the players’ citizenship applications.

He also said the inquiry’s conclusions alone cannot carry much weight without a proper police investigation.

“No stone should be left unturned, as the matter has attracted global attention. The culprits behind this issue must be brought to justice,” he added.

The statement comes amid growing scrutiny over the eligibility of heritage players representing Malaysia in international football.