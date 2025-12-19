KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Human Resources Ministry has instructed the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to explore a mechanism to extend social security coverage to Malaysians working in Singapore, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan said today.

Ramanan said the initiative, referred to as the Traveller Scheme or Skim Pengembara, will be piloted through a feasibility study beginning next year to ensure that nearly 400,000 local workers who cross the Johor Causeway daily are not left out of social security protection.

“Nearly 400,000 Malaysians work in Singapore, with local workers crossing the Johor Causeway every day. Through a study, Perkeso has taken note of this, and I have instructed Perkeso to find a way for us to provide them with coverage to safeguard their safety and ensure they are not excluded from social security protection,” he said at a press conference after completing his first official working visit to the Socso Tower here.

Ramanan said that the scheme was among his priorities after being appointed as minister.

“Yesterday is my first day, and this is already the second day and we are already at Perkeso. Of course, there is no time for a honeymoon period because there are many people who need assistance. One of the examples I mentioned earlier is the 400,000 Malaysians who cross the border every day to go to Singapore and return to Malaysia.

“They need to have a way to be protected in case anything happens, such as an accident. So, as the prime minister said, there is no time for a honeymoon. We must immediately get to work,” he said.