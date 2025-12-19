SEREMBAN, Dec 19 — Police have arrested another man to assist in the investigation of a woman’s body found inside a bag buried behind an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the man, in his early 50s, was detained around Genting Sempah, Pahang this afternoon.

“With this arrest, a total of two men have now been held to assist in the investigation,” he told Bernama today.

Bernama had earlier reported that a man was arrested in Melaka yesterday in connection with the case.

The first suspect was remanded for a week until yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama