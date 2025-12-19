KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week sharply higher, climbing to an almost 15-month high and surpassing its previous peak of 1,660.09 recorded on Sept 27, 2024, as domestic sentiment improved ahead of year-end portfolio flows.

Earlier, on Dec 15, the benchmark index had touched a 14-month high of 1,643.72, exceeding the 1,642.54 level seen on Oct 22, 2024.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 19.0 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 1,665.90, from Thursday’s close of 1,646.90.

The index opened 1.15 points higher at 1,648.05, and moved between 1,647.60 and 1,668.15 throughout the trading session.

The broader market was positive with gainers beating decliners 627 versus 461. A further 568 counters were unchanged, 1,122 untraded and 16 suspended.

Turnover increased to 2.75 billion units worth RM3.08 billion from 2.47 billion units worth RM2.29 billion on Thursday.

IPPFA Sdn Bhd director of investment strategy and country economist Mohd Sedek Jantan said buying interest rotated back into large-cap financials, supported by stable local rates and a firmer ringgit, easing near-term funding cost concerns.

“The banking sector led gains as expectations for resilient credit demand and stable margins lifted near-term earnings sentiment.

“All six banking constituents ended higher, with several advancing more than three per cent, helping the broader financial sector index rise 2.10 per cent,” he told Bernama.

On another note, Malaysia’s November 2025 trade performance improved, with total trade rising by 11.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM263.8 billion from RM237 billion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The department also stated that Malaysia’s exports rose 7.0 per cent y-o-y to RM135.0 billion in November 2025, underpinned by stronger external demand, while imports also rose 15.8 per cent to RM128.9 billion during the month.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added 14 sen to RM10.44, Public Bank advanced 11 sen to RM4.52, CIMB Group rose 27 sen to RM8.15, Tenaga Nasional gained six sen to RM13.36, and IHH Healthcare perked up two sen to RM8.52.

On the most active list, Pharmaniaga was two sen higher at 28 sen, while Tanco and Borneo Oil were flat at RM1.13 and half-a-sen, respectively. Zetrix AI lost 1.5 sen to 80.5 sen, and V.S. Industry eased half-a-sen to 49 sen.

Among top gainers, Fraser & Neave advanced 72 sen to RM36.32, Hong Leong Bank gained 56 sen to RM22.24, Petronas Gas increased 42 sen to RM18.08, Nestle climbed 40 sen to RM116.30, and Petronas Dagangan put on 32 sen to RM19.72.

Among the top losers, MBM Resources and Sunway Construction slipped 13 sen each to RM5.12 and RM5.53, respectively. YTL Power fell 12 sen to RM3.35, while Sancy and Master-Pack eased nine sen each to 29 sen and RM1.91, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 115.59 points to 12,233.08, the FBM Top 100 Index jumped 121.09 points to 12,030.75, the FBM ACE Index rose 35.89 points to 4,814.88, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 48.46 points to 12,025.70, and the FBM 70 Index climbed 97.54 points to 16,813.19.

By sector, the Financial Services Index surged 406.70 points to 19,561.75, the Plantation Index gained 56.25 points to 8,291.16, and the Energy Index added 4.11 points to 768.98, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.52 of-a-point to 170.39.

The Main Market volume expanded to 1.66 billion units worth RM2.85 billion from 1.33 billion units worth RM2.06 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 794.27 million units worth RM99.54 million against 850.13 million units worth RM107.87 million previously.

The ACE Market volume improved to 302.31 million units valued at RM128.77 million versus 296.79 million units valued at RM120.85 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 292.41 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (316.16 million), construction (77.34 million), technology (198.96 million), financial services (113.12 million), property (167.41 million), plantation (37.88 million), real estate investment trusts (36.58 million), closed-end fund (8,500), energy (87.59 million), healthcare (189.08 million), telecommunications and media (55.21 million), transportation and logistics (45.82 million), utilities (38.76 million), and business trusts (205,700). — Bernama