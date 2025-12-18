SINGAPORE, Dec 18 — A 26-year-old Singaporean has been fined for posting e-vaporiser content on his social media accounts in what authorities say is the first case of its kind, as enforcement agencies step up action against online promotion of banned vaping products.

Krish Khalifa, who goes by the handle ‘Rapperboya’ online, was sentenced yesterday after being convicted of five vape-related offences, according to a statement from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), cited by Singapore-based site AsiaOne.

He received a cumulative fine of S$14,000 (RM44,000), which included S$12,000 for posting content related to e-vaporisers and a further S$2,000 for possessing three such devices between 2023 and 2024.

The court heard that Khalifa had made a total of nine posts across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok showing himself holding or using e-vaporisers in public places and at home. Investigations began after HSA received complaints from members of the public alleging that a TikTok video showed him vaping.

Under Singapore’s Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, content that encourages the use of e-vaporisers can be deemed an advertisement for a prohibited tobacco product. Those convicted face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, with heavier penalties for repeat offences.

Khalifa was also charged with non-vape related offences, including relinquishing his bank accounts for money laundering, dishonest misappropriation of property and committing a rash act. He was sentenced to a jail term for those offences.