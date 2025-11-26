SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has booked over 140 heavy vehicles in an islandwide enforcement operation conducted in November, targeting errant motorists who flouted safety regulations.

According to LTA in a Facebook post, about 60 oversized and excluded vehicles were caught travelling on expressways without the required permits.

Such vehicles, due to their size and weight, can obstruct traffic flow and cause damage to road structures.

Another 85 vehicles were found carrying loads beyond the legal limits, raising concerns over road safety.

Authorities warned that overloaded vehicles pose serious risks, including goods spilling onto roads and compromised vehicle handling.

“These actions endanger others and damage our roads, and we will continue to enforce against errant motorists to ensure safety and convenience for all road users,” LTA said.

Under Singapore law, offenders may face up to three months’ imprisonment, fines of up to S$1,000, or both.

This latest operation underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining road safety and protecting infrastructure from damage caused by non-compliant heavy vehicles.