SINGAPORE, Nov 21 — The co-founder of Singapore’s popular New Ubin Seafood group has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist after running a red light at a Bukit Batok junction, in a case that resurfaced questions about driving responsibility and age-related eyesight issues. CNA reported the court proceedings.

Pang Seng Meng, 69, appeared in court yesterday using a walking stick and admitted to one charge of driving without due care and attention, resulting in the death of 41-year-old Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung.

The court heard that Pang was driving along Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 on the morning of March 2, 2022, when he entered a signalised junction against the red light at about 9.15am.

His vehicle struck the victim, who was cycling across the pedestrian crossing. The impact threw the cyclist to the road, leaving him with traumatic brain injuries. He died later that evening.

According to the prosecution, the traffic signal had already turned red before Pang crossed the stop line. The collision shattered his windscreen, dented the front of his vehicle and left visible scratches.

Chit Oo Maung suffered multiple skull fractures and had seizures at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

The court also heard that Pang had several pre-existing eye conditions at the time of the crash — including glaucoma, myopia and astigmatism — and was not wearing his spectacles.

He admitted this in a police statement, saying: "I can only say that I am short-sighted, and I did not wear my glasses on the day of accident. If I had worn my glasses, I believed that I could have spotted the red light, as well as the cyclist and (avoided) the accident."

He had been diagnosed with glaucoma in 2015 and, according to the prosecution, was aware of all three conditions.

Pang also had a history of traffic violations, including failing to comply with red lights and speeding.

His lawyers, Stephania Wong and Yusfiyanto from Rajah & Tann, sought an adjournment to obtain medical reports they said would be relevant for sentencing arguments. The court set mitigation and sentencing for January.

Pang faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM32,000), or both, and may also be disqualified from driving.

New Ubin Seafood is one of Singapore’s most recognisable zi char names.

Founded on Pulau Ubin in the 1980s, the eatery originally served hearty wok-fried dishes to water skiers who stopped by from Punggol.

It later grew into a multi-outlet brand known for its eclectic mix of Singaporean comfort food and unexpected signatures such as “heart attack fried rice” and US ribeye cooked the zi char way.