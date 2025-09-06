SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Singapore will drive deeper Asean integration as part of its pledge to play a constructive role in shaping a fair and stable global order, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam declared at the opening of the city-state’s 15th Parliament last night.

He said Singapore will also support reforms to ensure effective multilateralism at the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation, and deepen partnerships with like-minded nations to preserve and expand flows of trade and investment.

“By standing with our friends and partners, we amplify our collective voice and enhance our influence,” he said in his address, outlining the government’s agenda for the new term.

Tharman said it is Singapore’s priority to secure its “home” and safeguard the country’s place in the world.

“We can never take our security for granted, especially in an era where tensions can flare up suddenly in the region and globally,” he said, adding that Singapore will continue to strengthen its capabilities and counter emerging threats.

Meanwhile, Tharman said Singapore will invest in new technologies for decarbonisation and coastal protection, as well as support enterprises developing breakthrough environmental solutions, as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s resilience while contributing to regional and global sustainability.

Singapore will also press ahead with partnerships to develop a robust carbon credits market and mobilise finance for sustainable infrastructure in the region, he added.

The first session of Singapore’s 15th Parliament opened on Friday, after it was dissolved on April 15 ahead of the general election.

The session began at about 5pm with the re-election of Seah Kian Peng as the Speaker of Parliament.

Following that, elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and two Non-Constituency MPs (NCMPs) were sworn in.

CNA (Channel NewsAsia) reported that three MPs were not present at the ceremony and will be sworn in at a later date.

The new term of Parliament, following the general election in May, sees the largest number of MPs to date with 99 as well as a record number of first-term and women MPs.

This term will also see only two parties represented in Parliament – the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the opposition, Workers’ Party (WP) — compared to three in the previous term.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah remains the Leader of the House, while WP secretary-general Pritam Singh continues as Leader of the Opposition.

Seah, in his speech, reminded all MPs to scrutinise and criticise policies vigorously.

“And yes, please resist playing to the gallery. This is the House of Parliament, not a livestream on TikTok,” he said.

He also reminded MPs to always uphold decorum, treat each other with respect, and never forget their paramount duty to serve the people of Singapore with integrity and conviction. — Bernama