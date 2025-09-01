SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — A Singapore-registered tanker collided with a Malta-registered bulk carrier about 8km south of Tanah Merah this morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

In a statement, MPA said the incident, involving the tanker Marine Dynamo and the bulk carrier Flag Gangos, occurred at around 9.25am. Both vessels remain stable.

According to the master of Marine Dynamo, marine gas oil stored in a service tank above the waterline spilled as a result of the collision, leading to light oil sheens in the area.

The fuel, which is similar to diesel, is expected to evaporate and break down readily in the environment, the MPA noted.

One crew member from Marine Dynamo sustained minor bruises and sprains and is receiving treatment onboard. All other crew members from both ships are safe and accounted for.

The MPA has deployed patrol craft and spill response craft to provide assistance, including dispersing the oil sheens, and has sent drones to monitor the situation. A navigational broadcast has also been issued to alert passing vessels, though authorities said there is no impact on navigational safety.

The MPA said it is investigating the incident.