SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — A new framework is being developed to bring together both established Malay-Muslim organisations and newer grassroots groups in Singapore.

Faishal Ibrahim, the acting minister in charge of Muslim affairs, told The Straits Times today that the initiative will build on, but go beyond, the M³ network — the partnership formed in 2018 involving the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Mendaki, and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

He said the needs of the Malay-Muslim community have changed, and so must the way organisations work together.

“So working or developing things based on the past may not work for this new landscape,” he was quoted as saying.

Faishal said he found “very strong aspirations” from both old and new community groups keen to partner the government while engaging with them since May.

These include long-established Malay-Muslim and Indian Muslim bodies, as well as fresh players like MudaSG, which focuses on youth empowerment.

Singapore’s Acting Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said the needs of the Malay-Muslim community have changed, and so must the way organisations work together. — Picture from Facebook/Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

“This is where I would like to develop a platform, at the broad level, to galvanise not only the synergy, but also the resources that we have... in developing the Malay/Muslim community,” he was quoted as saying.

He cited MudaSG as an example that has developed within its own context, and is able to contribute positively to the Malay and Muslim community, “especially in the youth space”.

He stressed that the framework will not be rushed.

“I want to listen to as many people as possible, so that whatever we develop will be something that not only will bring goodness to the community and be effective, but also is sustainable.”

The refreshed framework will also see new Malay-Muslim political office-holders taking on M³ focus areas, he added.

Faishal said the new platform aims to engage the Malay-Muslim minority for the long-term.

Because we are not doing this for just one year, two years, five years – I want this to be able to serve and benefit the future generations,” he said.