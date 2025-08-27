SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — A dog handler in Singapore previously accused of cruelly ill-treating a dog was slapped with a fresh charge today for allegedly fabricating evidence.

According to Singapore-based media outlet CNA, Ng Zhaohui Matthew, 40, was charged with obstructing the course of justice after allegedly creating falsified closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of his father’s home.

He reportedly backdated the footage to March 22, 2022 to support an alibi and submitted it to a National Parks Board (NParks) investigation officer.

Ng is said to have carried out this act between December 2022 and June 3, 2024. He also allegedly lied in his statement to the NParks officer about the origin of the footage. The charge sheets did not specify what the CCTV footage showed.

CNA also reported that Ng was previously charged with cruelly ill-treating a dog at his training centre, K9 Connection, at 450 MacPherson Road in Singapore. He allegedly kicked the dog and struck it three times with a metal bowl at around 10.45pm on March 20, 2022, hitting it once.

The incident drew public attention when a video appeared on the Facebook page Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore in July 2022. The clip shows a dog cowering as it is hit, while a person is heard saying: “Welcome to hell, my friend. Four weeks of hell.” The dog bares its teeth in response but loses its balance and is later seen curled up in a corner.

At the time, Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) suspended Ng from its list of accredited dog trainers. AVS confirmed the dog was safe and had been returned to its owner.

Under Singapore law, Ng faces up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$40,000 (RM131,370), or both for the animal cruelty charge. He could also be barred from working with animals or running animal-related businesses for up to a year.

If convicted of obstructing the course of justice, he could face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.