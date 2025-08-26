SINGAPORE, Aug 226 — A violent confrontation at a Toa Payoh coffee shop has resulted in eleven individuals facing prosecution for participating in an armed riot on August 24.

Singapore authorities revealed that multiple participants in the altercation were reportedly carrying dangerous implements during the clash, The Straits Times reported.

The incident left two casualties requiring medical attention – a younger man aged 21 with lacerations to his upper limb and an older victim of 30 years who suffered a puncture wound to his torso.

Law enforcement personnel detained a total of 13 individuals ranging from 21 to 34 years old, including a dozen males and a single female, while confiscating a meat cleaver suspected of being used in the assault.

Officers responded to a distress call at approximately 10am near Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, where preliminary findings indicated the violence erupted at an adjacent beverage establishment following a disagreement.

Surveillance technology and law enforcement recording devices enabled investigators to track down the perpetrators, with visual documentation capturing individuals destroying furniture and assaulting others before escaping to a nearby residential building.

The accused face severe legal consequences with potential sentences extending to a decade of imprisonment plus corporal punishment, with initial court appearances scheduled across two consecutive days starting August 26.

Two individuals – a 22-year-old female and a 30-year-old male – are cooperating with investigators as the inquiry continues.