SINGAPORE, Dec 30 — A 19-year-old full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Police Force was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year on December 29 for offering cash to teenage boys in return for performing sexual acts on them.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Shafirul Danish Muhammad Shaffie who pled guilty in November to two counts of communicating with a young person below the age of 18 to try and obtain sexual services from him, as well as a harassment charge. He was sentenced yesterday, The Straits Times reported.

Under Singaporean law, young offenders sentenced this way are held in detention centres where they undergo rigorous programmes such as foot drills and counselling.

In one incident, Shafirul befriended a 16-year-old boy on Instagram, borrowed S$45 (RM238.70) from him, and then repeatedly offered to perform a sexual act on him for S$200 (RM626.41) instead of repaying the loan.

When the boy rejected his offer, Shafirul pretended to be someone called “Izz Syah” and refused to repay the money unless the former accepted his sexual proposal.

In a separate case, Shafirul contacted another 16-year-old boy through TikTok, offered up to S$290 (RM909.70) for sexual acts, and when rejected, threatened to expose the boy’s face on the platform to shame him.

Following his arrest and release on bail, Shafirul continued his predatory behavior by contacting a 15-year-old boy in September and offering to pay S$279 (RM875.09) for sexual activities.

The court heard how Shafirul’s pattern of behavior involved befriending teenage boys on social media platforms, offering them money for sexual services, and resorting to harassment and threats when they rejected his advances.