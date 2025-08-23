SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — More than 850 vapes and related components were surrendered to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers during five days of stepped-up checks across Singapore’s air, land and sea borders.

Between August 18 and 22, ICA intensified efforts to detect and deter smuggling, the agency said yesterday.

Bright red vape disposal bins were placed more prominently for travellers, while additional officers were deployed for more checks, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported today.

During this period, 184 vape-related cases were detected.

The crackdown comes as authorities move to clamp down harder on vaping, with tougher penalties for sellers of harmful vape products on the horizon.

Currently, those caught buying, using or possessing vapes are referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and face fines of up to S$2,000 (RM6,900). Importing, distributing or selling vapes and their components is also an offence.

Concerns have also risen over Kpods — vape devices laced with etomidate, a fast-acting anaesthetic that can be dangerous outside a medical setting.

Singapore is preparing to classify etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

According to CNA, which observed checks at all the land and air borders, ICA officers asked travellers to declare any vapes or contraband, such as cigarettes.

Travellers who handed over such items saw them disposed of in red bins placed near baggage scanners.

No penalties were imposed for declarations, although officers assessed each case based on quantity and whether the items were intended for personal use or sale.

Officers also profiled travellers for suspicious behaviour, conducted car boot checks and used scanners and handheld detection devices.

ICA said these measures have uncovered smuggled items in vehicles, baggage and even attire.

“Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at our checkpoints, before they enter Singapore,” the agency was quoted as saying in a statement.

The ICA also said that its Integrated Targeting Centre uses data analytics around the clock to conduct pre-arrival risk assessments.

Singapore ICA found vaporisers and contraband goods hidden in various areas of a vehicle entering the country during a detection and deterrence drive between August 18 and 22, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

ICA added that during the same five days, officers also foiled several significant smuggling attempts involving duty-unpaid cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

More than 53,000 cartons of cigarettes, 3,900 packets of loose cigarettes and 2,400 packets of chewing tobacco were seized.