SINGAPORE, Aug 21 — Zoom Communications has unveiled a new 7,500 sq ft office in Singapore’s Marina Bay, marking a significant step in its expansion across the region, according to CNA.

The facility, located on the 24th floor of IOI Central Boulevard, will replace the video conferencing giant’s former co-working space at Asia Square Tower 2. Staff are expected to move in from next week.

A key highlight of the new space is the 2,000 sq ft “Zoom Experience Hub,” designed for demonstrations and customer engagements. The hub is more than twice the size of its previous version, CNA reported.

Zoom Asia head Lucas Lu described the office as a “proper Zoom office” that underlines the company’s commitment to Singapore as a strategic hub for its Asia-Pacific operations.

According to the CNA report, the company, which employs more than 7,000 people worldwide, has been steadily increasing its presence in the region. Its recent investments include expanded data infrastructure in Singapore to support growing demand.

During a media preview of the new facility, Zoom showcased its latest artificial intelligence features, highlighting tools aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency.

Among the features demonstrated was Zoom AI Companion, which can help reschedule meetings, generate chat summaries and compare documents.

Other tools include solutions for frontline workers, as well as a virtual agent designed to enhance customer service interactions, CNA said.

The company stressed that these innovations were not just about convenience but also about ensuring adaptability in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

By choosing Singapore as a hub, Zoom signalled its confidence in the city-state’s position as a gateway for regional growth and innovation. — CNA