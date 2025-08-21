SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has published a detailed timeline of events following the suspension of three Primary 3 students at Sengkang Green Primary School, who allegedly made death threats to a classmate and her mother, Singapore's CNA reported.

The timeline reveals that the school responded swiftly.

After the incidents, a four-hour meeting was held between the student’s mother and school representatives, during which the mother agreed—CNA said—to have her daughter return under an enhanced safety plan instead of seeking a transfer.

MOE explained that the decision to release the timeline was made to address the seriousness of the allegations and to counter claims that the school had mishandled the case.

According to the timeline, the initial altercation occurred in late April, when both the affected student and another student used offensive slurs, prompting a mediated apology.

Tensions escalated in mid-July when verbal requests for seating changes were made and a student allegedly touched the girl’s face without consent.

On July 26, the student’s mother received prank calls and death threats.

The school immediately suspended the three involved students on the next school day and implemented safety measures, including seat changes, bag checks, and assigning peer buddies, CNA reported.

By July 30, further incidents surfaced where the girl had used a racial slur against another student, who retaliated by spraying water. Both received counselling.

On August 7, the girl was injured by a classmate swinging a school bag at her; the incident led to counselling and, later, caning on August 12.

The planned August 18 meeting was intended to update the mother on support measures. However, she posted allegations on social media on August 15 and 16 accusing the school of inaction—claims MOE says are unfounded, according to CNA.

MOE also cautioned against airing one-sided narratives online.

It said the controversy resulted in online attacks and doxxing of both educators and children, undermining efforts to resolve the conflict.

In the end, the student’s mother agreed to continue working with the school under the safety plan, and no school transfer will be pursued, CNA reported.