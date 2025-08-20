SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — The company behind indie cinema The Projector has disclosed debts of more than S$1.2 million ahead of a creditors’ meeting on August 29.

Pocket Cinema, which ran the cinema, listed 33 creditors including its own directors, shareholders and film distributors, The Straits Times reported today, citing an email it sighted to creditors.

Among the biggest sums owed is S$382,888 to Overseas Movie (Private), while co-founders Karen Tan and Blaise Camille Trigg-Smith are owed over S$120,000 and S$100,000 respectively.

The list also includes 2,295 members with unexpired subscriptions, who together are owed more than S$89,000.

Unused tickets were also counted, with about S$14,300 in refunds pending, including one customer holding 16 tickets.

The Projector, which abruptly closed on August 19 after more than a decade, blamed rising costs, changing viewing habits and global declines in cinema attendance.

Its 10,000 sq ft space at Golden Mile Tower was recently listed for rent at S$33,000 a month before the closure was announced.

The Straits Times cited from records it had seen showing that the company incorporated in 2014, made losses in the beginning but briefly turned a profit before financial statements ceased after 2017.